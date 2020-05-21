Is Porter Robinson EDM?





Arguments could surely be made for both sides — in the broadest interpretation of the term, he is absolutely within the confines of EDM, as he makes his dance music electronically. On the other hand, there’s a group that interprets the term to be one denoting some degree of commercialization, music that would be welcomed on the main stage of a festival. Though even that doesn’t really disqualify Porter from the term, as he’s certainly become big enough to warrant main stage billings.

Still, the question was posited by the man himself yesterday and currently, at time of publishing, has over 37,000 votes. Right now, 77% of responses (approximately 28,771 votes) say that he’s EDM, around 8,600 disagree.

am i edm — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 20, 2020

It’s also worth looking at the responses from some of Porter’s contemporaries, as “EDM” has always been a bit of a contentious acronym.

you have roots in edm and some deeper references from edm show through your music, but then there’s all of your other references and tastes too. i feel like you’ve cultivated your own space by now in balancing all of those. you’re flexible. you’re just you, porter robinson — ninth parallel (@ninthparallel) May 20, 2020

i always see us as dance / electronic artists. only because edm for a time was branded as cheesy “let’s get crazy” basic thing over time ive softened my opinion about it. it’s all life, it’s all fun. why be a snob BUT, there was 25 years of dance before edm. can’t forget that — joyryde (@enJOYRYDE) May 20, 2020

depends on the observer – shrodingers cat.. my observation some times it collapses down to edm but sometimes it doesn’t my sweet particle boy <3 — ЖTИ (@killthenoise) May 20, 2020

we are all EDM whether we like it or not, Porter. — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) May 20, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com