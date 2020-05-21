MUZZ, fka Muzzy, has long been one of drum & bass’s most powerful secret weapons. Though he hasn’t yet garnered the mainstream appeal he’s deserved, his production continually influences artists at all levels. Now, he’s releasing his debut full-length album on Monstercat, The Promised Land, and we couldn’t be more excited.





MUZZ has exclusively revealed to Your EDM that the album will be 11 tracks long, and is a pretty big expansion on his sound, being that about half the album isn’t actually drum & bass. In that sense, it would be a lot like Delta Heavy’s latest album or The Prototypes’ forthcoming one.

The first single for the album drops next week, May 28, but you can view the full album trailer below right now.