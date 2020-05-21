After dropping their Moonlight and Ecstasy EPs over the past couple of years, Disclosure are now ready to reveal their third studio album, ENERGY, out August 28 on Capitol Records.





Along with the announcement comes the release of the title track, “ENERGY,” and accompanying music video. The single pits a raucous rhythm from an album of Brazilian library music against cut-up samples of Eric Thomas, the hip hop preacher whose words memorably appeared on 2013’s “When a Fire Starts to Burn.” Thomas gives the whole album a kind of manifesto: “Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?”

Disclosure explain, “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five, it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

The album itself is a cornucopia of talent, also including rappers for the first time on the duo’s work. Appearances from Mick Jenkins, ChannelTres, Aminé and slowthai sit comfortably alongside the legend that is Common. Other features include the inimitable Kelis, who opens the album, and Fatoumata Diawara, who the boys have also linked up with previously. Cameroon’s Blick Bassy brings his own flow to the table while a powerhouse team of Kehlani and Syd ease the pace with their contribution.

Track Listing – ENERGY

1. Watch Your Step (Kelis)

2. Lavender (Channel Tres)

3. My High (Aminé, slowthai)

4. Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)

5. Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N’est Pas (Blik Bassy)

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

11. Reverie (Common)

The brothers recall, “The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

“It’s such a privileged lane that we’ve found ourselves in,” says Guy Lawrence. “It’s great that we can play to 20,000 people and then go and play a dark, sweaty rave. We just want the most amount of people to have the most amount of enjoyment. We can’t wait to do it again and again when the time comes.”

Listen to “ENERGY” below. Fans who pre-order the album digitally will instantly receive the title track. ENERGY will also be available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Pre-order HERE.