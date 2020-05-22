Lady Gaga continues to drop new singles from her forthcoming album. Her new track out today with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” is a perfect pop song — but even more relevant to our interests are the people who’ve worked on the track, namely Boys Noize with a writing credit and Tchami with a production credit.





We’ve known for a while now that Lady Gaga’s new album would feature a who’s who of collaborators, including Boys Noize, Tchami, Skrillex, and more. But now that we’re finally hearing these tracks for the first time, we’re getting the full scope of what those collaborations actually mean.

“Rain On Me” is a housey, ’80s throwback tune with some modern twists, mostly in the production. The songwriting is actually wildly reminiscent of Madonna’s ’90s hit, “Vogue.” Though it obviously has a bit more of an upbeat rhythm, those “rain. on. me.” adlibs are straight out of Madonna’s playbook and we love to see it.

Listen below, and stay tuned for “Plastic Doll” produced by Skrillex & Blood Pop out in next week, May 29!