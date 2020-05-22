Ultra Europe has officially canceled this year’s installment amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The global attraction, originally scheduled for July 10 – 12, 2020 is now pushed back until July 9 – 11, 2021.





Ultra Europe provides a statement below:

The current health crisis is an unprecedented situation, and there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and well-being of all our fans, as well as those involved with the production of the event.

As detailed in the statement, Ultra Europe tickets will remain valid for the following year. Otherwise, ticketholders have the option for a refund. Be on the lookout for an email with more information.

In closing, Ultra Europe adds:

…we encourage our fans to stay home, wash their hands, pratice social distancing and be good to one another. We look forward to reuniting next year in beautiful Croatia for Ultra Europe 2021!

Stay safe, everyone!

Photo via Rukes.com