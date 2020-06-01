Dancefair — the biggest virtual electronic music conference and expo is coming soon.





The ninth installment of the annual event is going down September 5th and 6th in an entirely virtual space.

With 16 online rooms of musical exploration and 100+ artists (yet to be announced) the possibilities are endless. Tune in for masterclasses and industry talks — and if you’re a producer, submit your demos.

The official website boasts:

150+ masterclasses

All Electronic Music Genres

Learn from Music Pro’s

Connect with the global scene

Multiple chatrooms

Get Feedback on music

Visit the Virtual Expo

In previous years, Dancefair has hosted the world’s leading DJs including Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, DJ Sneak and so many more.

Get your free ticket to the virtual edition of Dancefair here!

Source: DJ Mag