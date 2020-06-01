David Guetta hosted his second United At Home livestream this past weekend in an effort to raise money for global charities during the COVID crisis. However, as we all know, protests this past week over the murder of George Floyd have taken precedence over many artists’ live streams. For those who already had streams planned, like Guetta, some chose to include tributes to Floyd.





Guetta, for his part, raised over $500,000 during his stream, amounting to around $1.25m including his first stream, as well. That being said, rather than focus on the positives, many are condemning Guetta for his wildly tone deaf and bizarre song he created to “honor” George Floyd.

“The world is going through difficult times and America too, actually,” Guetta said. “Last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record… in honor of George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when already things are so difficult.”

He concluded, “So, shout out to his family.”

He then played a song which sampled Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech that dropped into a basic, minimal house beat.

So far, the tribute has not been well-received by any community, despite, as Hudson Mohawke puts it, “attempting to do a noble thing by raising some money for a good cause” but “the execution is so hilariously off key in so many ways it’s mindblowing.”

We’ve found it. The whitest way to react to racism. pic.twitter.com/aOE3PYESt7 — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) May 31, 2020

it's lazy and easy to joke that something feels like it was scripted by Sacha Baron Cohen but also pic.twitter.com/7hFkUbNIsn — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) May 31, 2020

there’ve been a lot of crimes committed against my ppl this weekend, but david guetta putting a drop behind MLK’s “i have a dream” speech is up there pic.twitter.com/4iskArPcVy — my otter academia (@ottergawd) May 31, 2020

Imagine explaining to someone in 2016 that in 2020 David Guetta gets really sad about racism and remixes MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech to a house track. — Shafik Mandhai (@ShafikFM) June 1, 2020

Clearly he’s not intending to offend and he’s attempting to do a noble thing by raising some money for a good cause but the execution is so hilariously off key in so many ways it’s mindblowing — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) May 31, 2020