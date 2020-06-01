Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of the trendy label Off-White, as well as DJ, is currently being flamed on Twitter for his $50 donation to a protesters’ bail fund.





The issue of how much celebrities and the wealthy should donate has been an issue for years, most recently with the Australian wildfires and the COVID-19 relief funds, but even causing discussions back when parts of the Notre Dame burned down and billionaires were strangely quick to offer up tens of thousands.

However, as Twitter user @dieworkwear points out, “people should donate whatever they want, but man … virgil abloh really just donated 11% of one off-white belt.”

An Off-White branded binder clip ($100 USD) costs more than what Abloh donated in the screenshot making rounds, to put it in perspective.

Others quickly chimed in to point out that he was matching donations and encouraging others to match his own, it wasn’t just that he decided out of the blue to only donate $50. Still, in response to those people, others have still shown anger at his silence surrounding the protest movement and lack of more donations, or at least lack of proof.

Virgil just screenshot a $50 donation lol — link in bio (@broazay) June 1, 2020

You can buy an Off-White phone case for $49… when it’s half off, that is. pic.twitter.com/Nx6VrDVef5 — link in bio (@broazay) June 1, 2020

SOMEONE EDITED VIRGIL ABLOH'S WIKI PAGE HFNFJFJDN pic.twitter.com/gbAhwLVt6Q — 🌿 (@imanaleaf) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh selling socks that's worth the same as mortgages and said here's $50 my brother fight the power. — Ahmed/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 1, 2020

people should donate whatever they want, but man … virgil abloh really just donated 11% of one off-white belt pic.twitter.com/UCmHLxJh0A — Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) June 1, 2020

A Fucking Off-White BINDER CLIP Costs More Money Than What Virgil Donated LMFAO pic.twitter.com/GyaBTNkvGP — Peter Xinping 只有前进！🌏🦍 (@PeterXinping) June 1, 2020

