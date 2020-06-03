Brownies & Lemonade stands with the black community and has pushed back its upcoming installment of Digital Mirage originally scheduled for this weekend in light of recent events.





B&L shares in the post below, “We do not want our festival to divert any attention from the Black Lives Matter movement and the current state of the country.” Proximity echos the same statement on socials.

At this time and always, festival organizers strive to serve as allies — “We will spend this time educating on the deep injustices in this country and use our platform as a voice for change.”

Digital Mirage is rescheduled for June 12th – 14th, with proceeds going to the Equal Justice Initiative and Color of Change in partnership with Plus1. Kaskade, Malaa, A-Trak, Anna Lunoe, Baauer, Zhu and many more are scheduled to perform.

See the full statement below. RSVP for next weekend’s online fest here.