Bassnectar Commits $100,000 To Five Activist Organizations Over The Next Week

Electronic artists whose careers were made possible on the backs of contributions from the black community are giving back to black activist organizations in the wake of nationwide protests over the past two weeks in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. Eric Prydz, Marshmello, and more have already given, and now frequent activist Bassnectar is also giving.





We’re all deeply affected by the current events surrounding racial injustice and police brutality. And while we are upset and disturbed, we are also incredibly inspired to participate and eager to be a part of the solutions.

We want to pause another week on anything music related, and continue to focus on engagement, education, and activism – and we want to invite you to join us, get involved, and find out how you can participate.

Over the next week, the Bassnectar team will be donating $100,000 across five different black activist organizations: Black Lives Matter, Color Of Change, Campaign Zero, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, & Media Justice.

In addition to the donations, he pledges to explore various themes related to each organization over the next week:

Empowerment: Racial Equality + Anti-Racism

Social Justice: Solidarity & Unity

Education: Communication, Information & Truth

Demanding Change: Reform, Policy & Oversight

Activism: Organization, Engagement & Protest

You can read his full statement below.

Photo via Rukes.com