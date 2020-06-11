Australia’s live entertainment industry reportedly has a proposed recovery plan in place worth $345 million AUD (over $240 million USD).





The emergency fund from Live Performance Australia (LPA) intends to get music festivals, promotors, venues, etc. back into the swing of things following the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.

If approved, the recovery plan would also include tax breaks for production costs and venues, and a direct fund to restart tours. Plus, plans for international tourists by the waiving of visa fees for international performers after travel bans are lifted.

LPA CEO Evelyn Richardson explains: “Unlike some parts of the economy, a gradual re-opening process is not commercially viable for most of our industry. We can’t re-open venues that only have dozens in the audience. That’s why we will need a sustained and strategic investment by the government to get our industry up and running again.”

The LPA’s previously proposed bailout was denied back in March.

See the full report here.

