Excision, KSHMR, Dirty Audio, Henry Fong, Riot Ten, Trizzy, Bricks, Vindata, Leah Culver, Dion Timmer, Graves and many more producers have teamed with Cymatics to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.





Excision shares in the post below: I’ve joined with @cymaticsfm to release a sample pack with 100% of the proceeds going to 3 charities that benefit the cause – Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Fund, & Campaign Zero. Please show your support by picking up this pack from myself, @dion_timmer, & many other amazing artists!

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement and spread awareness against the corrupt actions of the justice system nationwide. Learn more about the following organizations or donate directly here:

The Hearts Charity Sample Pack – Vol. 2 is out now. Get it!

Photo via Rukes.com