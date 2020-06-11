Canada’s premiere bass festival, Ever After Music Festival, our neighbor to the north’s Lost Lands, has officially cancelled for 2020. The festival is unique this late in the COVID-19 era of cancellation in that it officially announced the cancellation the week of the festival. The first day was scheduled to begin tomorrow.





“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must further postpone Ever After Music Festival, originally scheduled for 2020, will be postponed to June 2021,” the festival writes. “We would like to thank you for your patience as we roll out this process.”

Like many other festivals, all 2020 tickets and accommodation packages will be valid for a future date across the following two years, 2021 or 2022. In addition, rather than offering direct refunds, ticket holders will be given the option to “repurpose” their ticket that will take priority in the official EAMF21 sale that will take place on August 28th.

The Ever After Music Festival 2020 lineup featured Slander B2B Subtronics, Rezz, Zeds Dead, Nora En Pure, Chris Lorenzo, Liquid Stranger, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Space Jesus, and more.

Read the festival’s full statement below.

Photo by Tristan Renaud for Ever After Festival