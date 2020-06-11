Today, Sony finally unveiled their next gen console, the PS5. Destined for release this holiday season, no price was revealed (yet) but plenty of game developers were guests on the live stream reveal which topped 1 million concurrent viewers on Twitch.





Like the DualSense controller revealed earlier, the PS5 retains the white/black color scheme. Unlike previous iterations of the console, it now stands as a tower, more in line with the Xbox Series X design. It will include two versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive, and a pure Digital Edition, which will likely reflect a cheaper price, as well.

To the delight of many, the PS5 will also support backward compatibility to an “overwhelming majority” of the 4,000-plus existing PS4 titles. “We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions,” Sony said in March.

Games shown off during the live stream included Horizon Forbidden West, a new Ratchet and Clank game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8, Little Devil Inside, Hitman 3, and more.

Check out the hardware reveal from PlayStation below!