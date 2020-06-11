Primavera Gets Ahead Of The Game, Drops Full Lineup For 2021 Festival

While most major cancelled festivals from this year are looking to 2020 with mostly similar lineups, Primavera Sound has taken the lead with a fully announced lineup for their event next year, June 2-6.





The Barcelona festival already announced a first phase lineup last month, but this full lineup is really something to marvel at. Headliners will include Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, The Strokes, The National, Beck, Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator, Bad Bunny, Disclosure, Jamie xx, and more. (Unclear what the difference between yellow and white text names is.)

Dance music artists also include DJ Shadow, Honey Dijon, Caribou, Slowthai, Bicep, DJ Harvey, Ben UFO, and more.

Day tickets on sale from Thursday, June 11 at 11am CEST/2am PST here!

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic for ACL