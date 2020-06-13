Yesterday’s Digital Mirage live stream was absolutely one for the books. As we mentioned before, the difference that two months make from the first iteration to now, especially in quality of scenery and creativity in the artists’ streams, is night and day.





Between Chet Porter, ZHU, Blanke, Deathpact, and more, the quality was on another level.

Today, we have another round of artists that are sure to make a statement. The first set comes from San Holo who is doing the “world’s first slow motion DJ set” — he recorded his set at double the speed and then slowed it down in post which created a terrifically trippy effect.

tomorrow im premiering worlds first slow motion DJ set! we recorded the set twice as fast and then we slowed it all down again! it feels like a trip! ILY! ↑% ↑% ↑% ↑% ↑% JUNE 13

12PM (PST) @TeamBandL @ProximityM pic.twitter.com/pHGC8oANXl — San Holo (60%) (@sanholobeats) June 12, 2020

Check out the full stream below all day and scroll down for the set times!

Photos via Rukes.com