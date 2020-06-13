It’s been four years since the horrific Pulse nightclub shooting…





Yesterday, Flordia observed Pulse Remembrance Day and a state-wide moment of silence was recognized to honor the lives lost that tragic day, June 12, 2016.

Every year, people gather at Pulse nightclub in Orlando to pay their respects and show gay pride. According to reports, a permanent Pulse memorial and museum is in the works — but for now, it’s all flowers, candles and handmade signs.

It’s a bittersweet time, as June also marks Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.

See below and scroll down for names of all 49 victims. Say their names.

It has been 4 years. 4 years since the horrific massacre at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. 4 years since 49 innocent people were killed by a gunman. 💔 Say their names. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/0f3l8Ge5rb — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 13, 2020

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old Amanda L. Alvear, 25 years old Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26 years old Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33 years old Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old Angel Candelario-Padro, 28 years old Juan Chavez Martinez, 25 years old Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old Cory James Connell, 21 years old Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31 years old Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22 years old Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old Frank Hernandez, 27 years old Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old Javier Jorge Reyes, 40 years old Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 years old Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old