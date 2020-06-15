Diplo and Dillon Francis are recognizing artists in the black community and LGBTQ+ artists with newly updated playlists.





In terms of education and exploration, Diplo’s playlist runs deep with over 100 songs and nearly 9 hours of music. Diplo’s playlist features TroyBoi, 12th Planet, Flying Lotus, Channel Tres, Swizzymack, G-Buck, Uniiqu3, Green Velvet, RuPaul, Felix da Housecat and so many more.

Diplo shares in a post:

A lot of electronic music fans don’t recognize how much Black Americans have contributed to dance music (in addition to inventing disco, house, techno, most genres of music if you do your research). I think a lot of the streaming services can do more but I can do this right now. I got together with some friends and we made this is a living playlist on both Spotify and Apple Music. you can find the link in my bio. so please hit me with any suggestions or artists to add.

Dillon Francis also updated his Magical Playlist on Spotify to include more diversity.

Listen here!

Electronic Music: Black to the Future

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dillon Francis’ Magical Playlist

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via Rukes.com