Example has long been one of the greatest crossover acts in EDM and hip hop, called upon for numerous collaborations and remixed more times than we can count. When he first teamed up with Calvin Harris for “We’ll Be Coming Back” in 2012 on 18 Months, it was a smash success. Now, the pair are back with a new track on Example’s new album, “Some Nights Last For Days.”





“Some Nights Last For Days” is the title track from Example’s seventh studio album released yesterday. The production from Harris feels reminiscent of the funky style he made for Funk Wav Bounces, and meshes perfectly with Example’s harmonized, meaningfully slow vocals.

You can listen to the full album here and check out “Some Nights Last For Days” below.