Glastonbury‘s signature Shangri-La will come alive through virtual reality next month for Lost Horizon Festival.





The epic first reveal includes headliners Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler and Jamie Jones. Plus, Eats Everything, Skream, Noisia (DJ Set), Pete Tong and many more.

In its mission of sharing culture and connecting a global community, Lost Horizon will offer customizable avatars that “transcend gender, color and the limitations of the body,” perfect for exploring the event’s “wild dance floors, secret headliners and hidden venues.”

“Inside this multiverse you can meet with your friends and make new ones, chat, dance and explore together, blag your way backstage or find a shady corner to hang out in,” the festival shares. Sounds just like an actual festival, hosted in a virtual space.

Lost Horizon is raising money for The Big Issue and Amnesty International UK.

It all goes down July 3rd & 4th. Watch below and get more info here.

Lost Horizon Festival – First Reveal