GRiZ is a shining example of using one’s platform for good — and he brought attention to the Black Lives Matter movement with his Digital Mirage set over the weekend.





The DJ/producer recently joined in Denver’s peaceful protests and documented the entire thing. Matched with a specially curated live set, the footage from the protest made a real statement — the EDM community stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

GRiZ @ Digital Mirage 2

GRiZ thanked organizers for the creative freedom and for leading a moment of silence for George Floyd:

Huge thank you to @ProximityM + @TeamBandL for the 8:46 of silence to pay respects to George Floyd. During a time of so much noise, the uncomfortable silence can sometimes speak louder than anything

The setlist featured music from exclusively black artists including N.W.A, 2Pac, TroyBoi, Mr. Carmack, Moore Kismet, Honey Dijon, Gene Farris, Channel Tres and more as GRiZ took to the streets.

We’re expecting an official upload soon — but in the meantime, listen to the set above and read some of the comments below.

griz was originally gonna do his digital mirage set from his kitchen, but decided to do something brand new in light of recent events. so he decided to hit a Denver black lives matter protest and do a custom set. thank u @griz this is amazing pic.twitter.com/rnJQlPwWrf — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) June 14, 2020

Huge thank you to @ProximityM + @TeamBandL for the 8:46 of silence to pay respects to George Floyd. During a time of so much noise, the uncomfortable silence can sometimes speak louder than anything 💜 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Griz) June 14, 2020

Holy shit. @Griz using footage of the Denver Protests and playing music from POC is EVERYTHING. @TeamBandL @ProximityM THIS IS HOW YOU KICK THINGS OFF RIGHT — JaQob Mandell (@JaQob_) June 14, 2020

.@griz closes his digital mirage set with 8:46 of silence while the screen shows books, documentaries, and resources for understanding what Black Lives Matter and calls for police reform are all about. ❤️❤️❤️ — Toby (@DorkTobes) June 14, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com