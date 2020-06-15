The massive Saudi Arabian festival MDLBEAST is set to launch MDLBEAST Freqways – an immersive musical adventure and virtual travel experience that takes you around the world via a 12-hour, multi-stage online music festival that starts at 7pm EAT / 9am PST on June 20th and ends at 12 hours later on World Music Day.





Freqways will feature international artists such as Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Gui Boratto, Benny Benassi and regional stars such as Baloo, Cosmicat, Jade x Tala and Antabi Brothers. The festival offers a platform where art, music and culture combine and bring people together through the common language of music.

Their flagship annual event, Soundstorm, was the region’s largest festival to date, with the world’s largest ever festival stage, and had an attendance of 400,000 people over three days.

Ahmad Alammary, Chief Creative Officer says “The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music. MLDBEAST is here to celebrate that… Music and art are universal. A language that can bring people together, inspiring new thriving, creative communities.”

The digital music festival can be streamed on Saturday via the MDL Beast website.

Photo via MNO Photo for MDL Beast