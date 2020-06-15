Days ago, Chet Porter made history with the first underwater livestream set for Digital Mirage — and the official upload has arrived.





The DJ/producer is constantly thinking outside the box and this performance was no exception. After “a ridiculous amount of effort/trial and error,” Chet was able trigger his cues below the surface. He credited Yazmin “fishtank lady aka absolute legend” for helping out with the setup.

In addition to his collaboration with Alison Wonderland, and music from What So Not/Branchez, Rustie, Skegss, Future Islands and Empyrean Tears, Chet filled his live(ish), underwater set with IDs on IDs.

Watch below, check out the tracklist here, and scroll down to get a behind-the-scenes look at Chet Porter’s underwater setup.

Chet Porter @ Digital Mirage 2

Chet Porter’s underwater setup…

doing the worlds first ever underwater dj set in 30 min https://t.co/opzqffS9Oh pic.twitter.com/fmBlKOgEmv — chet porter (@chetporter) June 12, 2020