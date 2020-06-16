Despite major 2020 cancellations, Eric Prydz is moving forward with his signature HOLOSPHERE experience — but you’ll have to wait until next year to see it live.





The post below simply reads “2021…” and tags official accounts of both Tomorrowland and Creamfields, where Prydz is set to bring back his HOLOSPHERE experience. Matched with music and incredible visuals, which we’re positive aren’t done any sort of justice through our screens, this minute-long teaser is all we need to get hyped for the return of HOLOSPHERE.

Tomorrowland and Creamfields both planned on hosting Prydz and his epic HOLOSPHERE this year. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, both established events have set their sights on next year.

When Eric Prydz returns, he’ll be back in full force with his most technologically-advanced production yet.

Just watch.

Eric Prydz – HOLOSPHERE – Coming 2021

HOLOSPHERE 2021… 2021…Tomorrowland Creamfields Posted by Eric Prydz on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Photo via Tomorrowland