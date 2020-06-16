The entertainment industry is shifting to online experiences and virtual reality concerts — and high profile artist manager Scooter Braun is getting in on the ground level.





According to a new report, he recently joined a $30 million investment in LA-based company called Wave that allows fans to watch their favorite acts performing under digital avatars. Wave focuses on custom staging and visuals that match the individual artists to create unique, interactive experiences. Above, you can see Galantis in VR action.

“I want to work with today’s most forward-thinking leaders in music and technology. The future of the industry depends on it,” Braun said of the money move. “Adam and his team at Wave are bridging these two very important industries to create transformative experiences for the next generation of concert-goers, with a refreshingly artist-first approach.”

Superfly co-founder Rick Farman and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin have also invested in Wave, as well as former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Source: Music Business Worldwide | Photo via Wave