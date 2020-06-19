Bandcamp is giving back again with its Juneteenth fundraiser for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).





In light of recent events, the platform has waived its share of sales on several occasions to raise money for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief as well as organizations in the black community. Not just once or twice, but Bandcamp is making this a regular thing.

Bandcamp shares in a blog update, posted today:

Today, from midnight to midnight Pacific Time, we will be donating 100% of our share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (and we’re doing this every June 19th from here on out). Below you’ll find a list of artists and labels preparing special releases for today, including those donating their share to organizations in support of racial justice and change.

See the long list of artists and labels offering donations, special releases, limited merchandise, and more for today’s NAACP Fundraiser here.

This Friday we are donating our share of sales to @NAACP_LDF to support racial justice, equality and change: https://t.co/FVgnE0FuDC pic.twitter.com/PN9w1eL6We — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) June 15, 2020

Image via NAACP Legal Defense Fund