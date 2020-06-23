deadmau5 is Gaming 2 Give Back this week on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to benefit No Kid Hungry.
The event, hosted by Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers, also features Hambinooo and Halifax. Plus, plenty of gaming entertainment for a great cause.
For every unique viewer across the United States, PUBG Corporation will donate $1. So, all you have to do is tune in to make a difference (although direct donations are encouraged).
To sweeten up the deal, Razer is giving away a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, equipped with an Intel® CoreTM i7 processor and Grubhub will provide viewers with $5 off any order day-of-stream.
It all goes down Wednesday, June 24th from 12 PM – 4 PM PT.
More info on the gaming event here.
Photo via Rukes.com