DJ Snake Drops First Track of 2020 with “Trust Nobody” & It’s Madness [MUST LISTEN]

DJ Snake reveals his first music release of 2020 with “Trust Nobody.”





From the opening sequence, it’s already apparent the multi-platinum producer is about to throw down his hardest production to date — and “Trust Nobody” doesn’t disappoint.

With its visceral energy and vicious drops, “Trust Nobody” reveals DJ Snake’s incredible ability to combine mind-bending sound design with wildly catchy hooks. An intense lead, part rave part hard trap, matches up with a booming beat and unforgiving lyrics — and if that deadly combo doesn’t automatically sell you, the drastic switch ups will.

The track expands on the untamed originality he recently brought to his gold-certified sophomore effort Carte Blanche, which hit #1 on Billboard’s US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and ranked as one of our Top 10 Albums of 2019.

Listen to “Trust Nobody” here.

DJ Snake – Trust Nobody