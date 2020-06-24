Spotify Could Bring Back “Appears On” Section If Enough People Vote for It

For whatever reason, Spotify decided to remove its “Appears On” section and users want it back.





Fans and artists alike vocalized their extreme disapproval when Spotify quietly did away with the feature last month. “Appears On” showcased an artist’s remixes and/or features on other artists’ songs, which we all know happens quite frequently in EDM, hip hop and other genres.

However, a new ticket on Spotify’s Community page could save the “Appears On” section. The claim reads — “Bring back Appears On section: Its ridiculous that such useful feature is removed while the annoying behind the lyrics is still there instead of lyrics.”

For now, it seems Spotify is at least humoring the idea. The response reads — “Spotify Staff will look into this idea once it reaches the necessary amount of votes.”

So far, just 173 members have supported the idea. Vote here to bring that number up.

More: Spotify Community