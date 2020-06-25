Diplo and Paul Woolford are the ultimate, iconic pair with this knockout club production, “Looking for Me” featuring Kareen Lomax.





Uplifting melodies, infectious rhythm, and a striking vocal performance make up the track, and there’s really nothing more we need in this moment. Each time the piano chords strike, our hearts soar a little higher with this bright, colorful dancefloor heater.

Diplo has been teasing this record with Paul Woolford for months and now that it’s here, the hype is most definitely real. “Looking for Me” is out now via Diplo’s own Higher Ground.

Enjoy!

P.S. Scroll down for some more feel-good energy!

Paul Woolford & Diplo – “Looking for Me” ft. Kareen Lomax

Diplo captions the post below: “funny how life works out sometimes. hey you never know just send me a DM… looking for me with @s_p_e_c_i_a_l_r_e_q_u_e_s_t and @kareenlomax out now on @thehigherground”