2020 might be a bust, but 2021 is shaping up to be massive — at least if Creamfields has a say in it.





The already monstrous event at Daresbury Estate has announced another wave of artists to join deadmau5, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz and Martin Garrix for the epic return next year.

The new lineup drop includes Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Wants and Andy C, Above & Beyond, ANNA, Disciples, MK, Yousef, Example, Fisher and Tchami.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Creamfields was forced to cancel its 2020 event set for August. That means there’s even more hype for 2021 and we expect tickets to sell fast.

Passes go on sale this Friday, June 26th at 10 AM.

Join the waiting list here.

Creamfields 2021

Photo courtesy of Creamfields