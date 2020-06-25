DJ Hanzel Finally Gets His Own Official Spotify Page With New Dillon Francis Remix

I know that title is a little confusing, so let’s break it down.





DJ Hanzel, Dillon Francis’s deep house, European alter ego has released remixes before. There’s even a DJ Hanzel & Drezo remix for “Need You” by Dillon himself and NGHTMRE available on Spotify already. The difference between today’s remix of “You Do You” and “Need You” is that DJ Hanzel isn’t listed as a primary artist on the latter.

A new Spotify page has popped up for Hanzel and it only contains “You Do You,” so we’re going to call it his official Spotify remix debut. (“Need You” would show up on Hanzel’s “Appears On” section if that were still a thing, but that’s another story.)

Now that we have that cleared up, let’s talk about the remix itself, for Dillon Francis & BabyJake’s new single “You Do You.”

The original is already pretty house-oriented, so Hanzel’s take isn’t anything groundbreaking. It’s certainly deeper with a greater emphasis on ambiance and less of BabyJake’s vocals, at least as clear as they were in the original. The remix presents more of a late-night, underground club vibe than the pop-ish original, and that’s where DJ Hanzel thrives.

Check out the remix below!