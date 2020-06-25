Coachella. Lollapalooza. Outside Lands. Governors Ball. Many of the our country’s biggest and best festivals have officially cancelled this year due to COVID-19, and now Bonnaroo is following suit.





The annual Tennessee festival was set to invite Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Lana Del Rey, and more, but now will not go ahead “as originally scheduled.”

“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” reads the festival’s statement.

Refunds will be available beginning July 1 and requests will close on July 31. All ticket holders who do not select the refund option will be automatically rolled over to Bonnaroo 2021.

Read the full statement from Bonnaroo here.