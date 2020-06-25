Disclosure’s third album, ENERGY, is fast approaching its release date of August 28. Ahead of the release, the UK duo have revealed the album’s tracklist, which boasts a huge assortment of features including Channel Tres, Aminé and slowthai, Kehlani, Common, and more.





ENERGY will also feature Fatoumata Diawara on the song “Douha (Mali Mali),” who notably just recently collaborated with Gorillaz on their Song Machine single, “Désolé.”

The tracklist was revealed through an interactive map on the artist’s website, built on the album’s art cover. You can view the full tracklist below, and listen to the album’s lead single. Visit the map here.

ENERGY Tracklist:

1) Watch Your Step (feat. Kelis)

2) Lavender (feat. Channel Tres)

3) My High (feat. Aminé and slowthai)

4) Who Knew? (feat. Mick Jenkins)

5) Douha (Mali Mali) (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

6) Fractal (Interlude)

7) Ce N’est Pas (feat. Blik Bassy)

8) ENERGY

9) Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10) Birthday (feat. Kehlani and Syd)

11) Reverie (feat. Common)

Photo via Sam Neill Photo