To celebrate Pride Month, LEVITATE Events is throwing its second annual PrideFest. Though under normal conditions the festival would have been a fully-produced, in-person event, the reality of the situation we find ourselves in has forced it to the world of streaming.





No matter, however, as there’s still an exciting array of artists to show pride especially during this month. The lineup includes Kaleena Zanders, Baths (DJ Set), Ducka Shan, Fab The Duo, and many more.

Watching the event is as easy as hitting the play button below!