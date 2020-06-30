Home

Mixmag is pausing its beloved print magazines until further notice.


Just as the music industry has taken a major hit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, music publications have, too. Thankfully, Mixmag’s online content will continue, business as usual.

Resident Advisor reached out to Nick Stevenson, managing director of Mixmag parent company Wasted Talent, for comment: “Due to the global pandemic, Mixmag’s print magazine was paused in April and will remain paused until we bring it back next year.”

“Although the print magazine makes up just a small part of our revenues we are all immensely proud of it and we look forward to its return. Until then, Mixmag continues to reach over 100 million dance music fans every month through daily digital, social and video content from our 16 international Mixmag offices.”

Mixmag is a publication we’ve always looked to for music and information with utmost respect. We wish the best for everyone affected by these sudden and difficult changes.

Source: Resident Advisor | Photo via Mixmag