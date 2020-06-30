Rezz Wins JUNO Award for Electronic Album of the Year ‘Beyond the Senses’

And the JUNO Award goes to… Rezz!





The high honor was announced during the virtual ceremony last night (June 29th).

Rezz took home Electronic Album of the Year for her work on Beyond the Senses, released in 2019. The album (or what some might call an EP) included six brand new productions — the leading single, “Dark Age,” followed by “Falling” featuring Underoath, “Kiss of Death” with Deathpact, “STRESS” with EDDIE, “Your Soul Will Never Be Released” with Sayer, and “Lonely” featuring The Rigs.

Other nominees in this category included Bob Moses, Battle Lines; Electric Youth, Memory Emotion; Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus; and Keys N Krates, A Beat Tape for Your Friends.

Rezz, real name Isabelle Rezazadeh, was also recognized with this award for her 2017 debut album Mass Manipulation.

Huge congrats to Rezz! See the complete winner’s list here.

And the #JUNOS winner is… Electronic Album of the Year@OfficialRezz pic.twitter.com/eUomqbPT8e — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 29, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com