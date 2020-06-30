Radio.com just announced the virtual lineup to beat all virtual lineups. Digital Mirage might be impeccably curated and Rave Family Block Fest might have the numbers, but this lineup is really something else…





This Friday, July 3 at 7pm PT/10pm ET, Radio.com will be broadcasting exclusive (that means new) sets from: Deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, Odesza, Porter Robinson, Rezz, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi. Any of these artists could easily sell out major venues by themselves, and having them in one place is unreal.

Unfortunately, the virtual concert is only scheduled to last three hours. That means between 8 artists, each of their sets will only last approximately 22.5 minutes. But even still, with a lineup this strong, we don’t mind the short set times.

The virtual concert will be broadcast across all Radio.com Alternative stations on Friday, July 3 beginning at 10PM ET / 7PM PT. You can also listen on the RADIO.COM app.

During the broadcast, Radio.com is encouraging fans to help raise funds for voter access through their partner When We All Vote — a non-profit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and creating strategic partnerships to reach every American.