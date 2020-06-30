“My High” features Disclosure like we’ve never heard them before, as the dynamic dance duo teams up with collaborators Aminé and slowthai for a high energy production.





Disclosure share how the collaboration came together:

We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate.

They landed on Aminé — and he couldn’t have been a better fit:

Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.

ENERGY, the new album from Disclosure, comes out on August 28th via Capitol Records. From the sounds of this single, we can expect the unexpected.

Watch the official music video here, which features an absurdly entertaining medical emergency.

Disclosure, Aminé & Slowthai – My High

Photo via Rukes.com