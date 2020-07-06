REZZ and Grabbitz recently unleashed their divinely heavy production “Someone Else” — and now Malaa is putting his own spin on it.





The masked DJ/producer just revealed his official remix for the collaboration is “coming soon.” Little details are given, so we’re not sure when exactly that is.

True to his brand, Malaa’s tweet has no frills, but REZZ follows up his announcement with a heart emoji.

Both Malaa and REZZ thrive in the darkness, as heard with their collaboration “Criminals,” and we expect this remix to hit just as well.

Stay tuned!

Photo via Rukes.com