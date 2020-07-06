Today, Apple Music has announced the launch of Africa Rising — a new bi-monthly artist program and playlist dedicated to identifying, showcasing and elevating rising African talent.





Nigerian-born, Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Omah Lay debuts the new program. Every two months, Africa Rising will feature a new artist selected by Apple Music’s team to help amplify their voice and their sound.

“I have always used Apple Music, seeing my favorite artists on playlist covers and features,” Omah Lay says — “but here I am looking pretty as Apple Music’s first Africa Rising artist. I am overwhelmed, dreams really do come true.”

Nigerian Afropop star Rema is also featured as part of Apple Music’s global emerging artist program, Up Next.

Explore Omah’s playlist here, which features a blend of pop, hip hop and R&B.

Also, listen to his full Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis here.