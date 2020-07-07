Last year at Tomorrowland, Timmy Trumpet invited a wildly unexpected guest to his set — Vitas. You might not recognize the name, but you’ll surely recognize the costume and voice. And if you still don’t recognize, then just check out this video.





Vitas is known for his wide vocal range spanning five octaves, and he’s also one of the few male singers to regularly use the whistle register — the highest register of the human voice. Combining that with Timmy’s hard hitting production gives us a uniquely one-of-a-kind collaboration that you won’t find anywhere else.

Sampling “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” giving way to the track title, gives the track a classical style while still combining it with heavily textured kicks just like you’d expect from hardstyle.

Check out “The King” from Timmy Trumpet & Vitas below!