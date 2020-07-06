So we’re all in love with Sullivan King’s screams, right? Let’s just establish that and get it out of the way.





Ever wanted more of it? Well, now you can! Okay, we’re done being an infomercial, but seriously, you’re going to get a lot more now that you can get Sullivan King screams as a voice option on Waze.

Last week, Sullivan King went viral with this video, annoying his wife with his best GPS impression, and now it comes available to everyone in all its glory. All you have to do is text the number in the tweet to get it for free! Check out the video below for a sample of what it will sound like.

Y’all asked for me to be ur GPS voice so I’m now a voice on Waze lol Text +1 (305) 363-6351 to get it for freeeee yayyyyy pic.twitter.com/KfEWR5CYiS — Sully (@SullivanKing) July 6, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com