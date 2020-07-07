Illegal raves have popped up amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine — and one was spotted outside of Las Vegas over Fourth of July weekend.





With disregard to Governor Steve Sisolak‘s pleas for people comply with the state of Nevada’s health standards and not meet up in large groups, the multi-stage event known as The Final Fuse went down in the desert with hundreds of attendees.

KSNV exposed the unauthorized, ticketed event in a recent broadcast. Unfortunately, as reporters discovered, masks and social distancing were not enforced during the desert rave.

The event’s promoter, Malum Geminos, did not respond to the news station for comment.

This news comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Nevada. At the time of this writing, there are 23,791 total reported cases and 548 related deaths.

See the coverage below.

EXCLUSIVE: @LaurenNews3LV uncovers raves outside in the sand dunes outside #LasVegas in the midst of a pandemic — WATCH News 3 Live at 11 pic.twitter.com/QLN1pV7L0U — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) July 6, 2020

Here’s one of many advertisements we found on social media promoting the desert rave. More at 10,11 pic.twitter.com/3lPq7qNYg8 — Lauren Clark (@LaurenNews3LV) July 6, 2020