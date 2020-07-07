Madeon’s Good Faith was four years in the making and the accompanying tour just deepened our love for him that much more. And while we obviously still want more, history has shown that it might be a while. That being said, the Madeon has called upon EARTHGANG for a new version of his album single “No Fear No More” that is just what the doctor ordered.





The overall structure of the song remains the same, but EARTHGANG gets some important real estate in the verses that separates it from the ethereal original and gives it an even more soulful hip hop bounce.

It’s not exactly new music, but it’s enough of a departure from the original that it feels like it could be. And honestly, we’ll take anything Madeon gives us at this point.

Check it out below! Also check out EARTHGANG’s other recent feature on Louis The Child’s debut album Here For Now here.

Photo via Diego Andrade