Tomorrowland just revealed its stages for its upcoming Around the World event — and all we can say is wow. The screenshots below show off a virtual space with breathtaking views and architecture, living up to Tomorrowland’s dazzling reputation. Soon enough, fans will be able to experience a music festival in this wonderland.





The virtual lineup rivals any real-life Tomorrowland stage, featuring the usual suspects, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki, and more. Plus, Yellow Claw, Charlotte de Witte, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Wildstylez, Nervo, San Holo, Eptic and the list goes on.

In addition to the 60+ acts over eight new and familiar virtual stages, Tomorrowland’s online experience also offers webinars, workshops and games for ticketholders. Open to all ages from all places.

This is one of the first paid livestreams we’ve seen from a major music festival over quarantine so it will be interesting to see how it goes. See ticket options and packages here.

“A new destination, a new home,” Tomorrowland shares.

Around the World takes place July 25 & 26.

Tomorrowland: Around the World Stages

A new destination, a new home. Welcome to Pāpiliōnem. Get your ticket for Tomorrowland – Around the World now at: tickets.aroundtheworld.tomorrowland.com Posted by Tomorrowland on Monday, July 6, 2020

Photo via Tomorrowland