Since launching Dim Mak 24 years ago, Steve Aoki has done a lot in his career. Now, he’s opening up his new venture with Dim Mak En Fuego, a Latinx-focused imprint that aims to highlight Latinx artists from the underground.





Officially announcing our new latin imprint!!! go follow @dimmakenfuego & drop a 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydhuom4G6M — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) July 8, 2020

“We’ve been planning this for quite some time now. These things take time to build and it all started when I started doing more of the Latin collaborations — it was then that I started planting the seeds,” Aoki told Billboard. “I’ve gotten so much support from my Latin fanbase and I’ve built a bond with them and its culture. Their acceptance has not only helped me collaborate with Latin artists, but it’s also now allowed me to be part of the development and nurturing of Latin artists too.”

The first signing on the label is “anti-boyband” AQUIHAYAQUIHAY with their pop-tinged R&B track “Ya No Es Igual.”

“The idea of launching with AQUIHAYAQUIHAY really cements where we want Dim Mak En Fuego to land,” says Bryan Linares, En Fuego head of marketing. “We could’ve come out with a straight reggaeton record but coming out with them feels very authentic to us because we come from the underground.”

Photo via Rukes.com