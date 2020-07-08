In what was sure to be one of Imagine Festival’s biggest years ever, COVID-19 struck and derailed plans. While the festival has hoped that things would be better, it’s now made the decision to cancel this year’s event and move it to 2021.





IMF announced in April, even after the declaration of COVID-19 as a worldwide pandemic, that it was moving to the old site of TomorrowWorld — Chattahoochee Hills in Georgia. Unfortunately, coronavirus would have different plans and has hit the US with a massive second wave as many other countries around the world begin to open up.

“Just two weeks ago as the country began to re-open, and numbers started to look more encouraging, we had our artwork approved and ready for a spectacular lineup announcement,” the festival writes in its official statement. “We remained hopeful we could all come together again in the fall with the safety precautions set forth by the health professionals. Unfortunately, things have made a turn for the worse, and the number of cases continue to rise dramatically. This new rise in cases, and new projections from health professionals, make it extremely difficult to provide a safe environment with the unforgettable beautiful experiences we want you all to enjoy.”

Read the full statement from the festival for ticket rollover and refund information below.

Photo via Rukes.com