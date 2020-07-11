The second Friday of July has gifted us with a plethora of irresistibly catchy, emotionally stirring, and outright filthy music. This week we saw Hayden James release a new DJ mix album. Marshmello work with Juice WRLD on 2 records, Skrillex also contributed to Juice WRLD’s album on 1 record. Toolroom Records dropped a new label compilation. Furthermore Moore Kismet released a new single with Leotrix. We have compiled the weeks best music, all into one playlist. Stream the latest edition of Your EDM’s | Week in Music on Spotify below.

Release Spotlight

The folks over at Toolroom Records released “T2” an album compilation with over 18 records featuring everyone from Mark Knight to Amine Edge & DANCE.

International touring DJ phenom Marshmello worked on not 1 but 2 records with the late rapper Juice WRLD, titled “Come & Go,” and “Hate The Other Side” on Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die. “Come & Go” was released as a single prior to the album’s release.

Sound design maestro Shadient dropped a new 3 track EP titled the Infinite Structure EP on SLANDER’s Gud Vibrations label.

Hayden James released a 13-track (46 minute) DJ mix titled “Waves Of Gold” on Future Classic.

Featured image via: Rukes.com