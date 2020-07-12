A 5,000-person event in Nice, France has caught the attention of the local government who are now requiring masks at all major events, even outdoors.

The event last night was headlined by The Avener, who is from Nice. It’s unclear how long the event was scheduled for, but gathering 5,000 people out of nowhere isn’t something that generally happens, especially in a city of nearly 1 million people.

VIDEO – Une foule immense à Nice pour voir le Dj The Avener et des gestes "barrière" peu respectés. Notre article => https://t.co/T9D2cKLtfD pic.twitter.com/ciE882x4HO — France 3 Côte d'Azur (@F3cotedazur) July 12, 2020

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, released a statement about the city’s policy moving forward. The tweets (below) seem contradictory, but something was likely lost in translation.

Yesterday’s event at #Nice06 complied with government guidelines as indicated by the prefecture: counting for compliance with the 5000 capacity, distance guidelines communicated via audio and signs and masks highly recommended.

We regret that these instructions have not been sufficiently respected and ask the State to review the decree which governs major events in order to impose the wearing of masks, even outside. At #Nice06, it will now be mandatory for all our events.

Nous regrettons que ces consignes n’aient pas été suffisamment respectées et demandons à l’Etat de revoir le décret qui régit les grands événements afin d’imposer le port du masque, même à l’extérieur. A #Nice06, il sera désormais obligatoire pour tous nos événements. — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) July 12, 2020

At time of writing, daily COVID-19 cases in France are well below 1,000, though that’s still no reason to throw an event of this size. Always practice social distancing and wear a mask whenever appropriate, as in the case of being surrounded by 4,999 strangers.

